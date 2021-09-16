Bossip Video

Vita!

After several years away from the Rap industry, slimmy trimmy Murder Inc. alum Vita made her triumphant return to perform with Ja Rule during his lopsided Verzuz against Fat Joe where she wowed the crowd with her commanding stage presence and stunning physique.

You may remember her as one of two female rappers on the once formidable Murder Inc. roster or DMX’s side chick ‘Kionna’ in the 1998 cult classic “Belly.”

She’s also known for her features on timeless smashes like N.E.R.D.’s “Lapdance,” Ja Rule’s “Put It on Me” and “Down 4 U” off the Murder Inc. compilation.

Fast-forward to this week’s nostalgic celebration of the Murder Inc./Terror Squad eras where she shined alongside Ja and Lil Mo in a feel-good moment that swerved left when Fat Joe got disrespectful.

While woofing with Ja in the heat of battle, Fat Joe fired shots at Lil Mo and Vita, calling them “dusty b**ches.”

“Oh, them dusty b****s,” Joe barked in a weirdly aggressive tone. “You had to go to the crack house to find them b****.”

Naturally, viewers and celebs in the IG Live comment section immediately condemned the comments that quickly spread across social media.

“That’s wild disrespectful from a man (who’s non-black and a culture vulture) to diss two Black women on a public platform BEFORE they got on the #verzuz stage. saying Ja found them in a crack house?” wrote @stawpfeenin on Twitter.

Joe eventually apologized but the damage was already done on an otherwise momentous night.

Drama aside, it was great to see Vita doing well after years away from the game.

(Another fun fact: She’s the sister of Kima from Total)

As of this very moment, she hasn’t responded to Joe’s comments but appears to be unbothered.

Oh, and those abs. Yes maam.