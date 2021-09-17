OWN Unveils The D.C. Singles And Trailer For New Season Of "Ready To Love"
Is Chocolate City “Ready To Love?” Meet The D.C. Singles Daring To Date On OWN’s Unscripted Series
Who knew chocolate was so spicy??? OWN just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming season of “Ready To Love” and whew chileeee. We can’t wait! Check it out below:
We don’t know if we’re ready for “Ready To Love” after seeing that trailer!
Do you think this season will FINALLY be the one when we get some couples who stay together AFTER the show?
Let’s meet the singles!
Here’s the guys:
Lamont, 44 Cyber Security
Frank, 35 Cocktail Brand Owner
Dante, 38 Deputy Superintendent
Cornelius, 39 Electrical Engineer
Corey, 40 Fitness trainer
Carrington, 33 Nightlife Marketing CEO
Walter, 46 Entrepreneur
Tyrone, 44 Cyber security professional
Phil, 37 Marketing Consultant (PR) Govt
Nai’im, 40 Program Manager
And here are the ladies who they’ll be wooing
Mumen / 36 Singer/ Songwriter
Zadia / 35 Personal Trainer
Libba / 44 Professor of Marketing
Shiloh / 33 Technical Program Analyst
Sabrina / 45 Fashion Designer
Aisha / 37 Hair Salon Owner
Tisia / 33 Tech Startup Founder
Kheri / 37 Real Estate & Interior Décor
Kamil / 42 Teacher
Courtney / 30 Business Consultant
We’re excited! We’ve been following this show from the beginning and it’s been oh-so-entertaining to watch every week and see grown folks trying to get their lives together and open up for love in ways they’ve never done before.
Any favorites from past seasons?
