“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Daryl Has Beef With Phyllisia’s Best Friend Keith! [VIDEO]

If you ask us, there’s nothing more beautiful than Black love!

We love OWN’s weekend lineup because Black love and relationships are the focus — and one of our favorite shows is “Family Or Fiancé,” which takes a hard look at couples preparing for marriage and makes them confront their issues and decide whether they can work through them or if they need to walk away from the altar instead of walking towards it! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday night’s episode, which features a bride named Phyllisia who hopes that her fiancé Daryl will be able to get along with her male best friend Keith before their big wedding. But from the groom’s perspective, he fears that this “old college buddy” has ulterior motives for remaining close to his future wife.

Phillisia and Daryl : Three’s Company, Keith’s a Crowd airs on Saturday, September 11 at 10pm ET/PT.

If you’re really into this one you can hit the flip because we have a longer clip from the episode that may help explain why Daryl isn’t feeling Keith AT ALL.

