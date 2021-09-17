Bossip Video

The official trailer for You Season 3 is finally here.

Netflix, as a streaming service, has so much content for consumers it’s almost impossible to watch it all. Some of the content is like finding a hidden gem when you find something worth watching. Then, you have shows that are just instant hits and will forever be a fan favorite.

You has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows thanks to both genius marketing and great storylines. The show is based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. Shockingly, the first season aired on the Lifetime Network back in 2018, but didn’t receive pop culture praise until it debuted on Netflix. The show follows bookstore manager Joe who seems to be your typical guy…until you find out he’s a dangerous hopeless romantic and serial killer.

In two seasons, we’ve seen him become the guy that every woman fears finding on social media dating apps. Controlling, toxic, abusive, gaslighting, and obsessive are mild descriptions of Joe. Season two ended with Joe finding someone just like him and to top that off, she was carrying his seed. Should be a match made in heaven, but Joe has his eyes set elsewhere.

Thankfully for us, Season 3 is coming our way on October 15th and until now, we haven’t had even a look at what to expect. Thanks to Netflix, you can watch the Season 3 trailer below.