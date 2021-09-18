Bossip Video

Let LeVar live!

After all these years, LeVar Burton is still teaching vital life lessons like the importance of keeping it cute and mute. On Friday, the perpetually pleasant icon reminded a line-stepping journalist that he’s not the one to play with! It all started with his appearance on The Daily Show Thursday night.

In addition to discussing his legacy, Burton told Trevor Noah that he’s no longer interested in pursuing the role of hosting Jeopardy!, which has become a colossal clusterf**k since Alex Trebek’s passing earlier this year.





Play



“I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it,” Burton explained. “It made as much sense to them as it did to me. And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”

While fans are still disappointed that LeVar has officially closed the door on that Jeopardy! opportunity, he shared that this has been a blessing in disguise to open several others. He also hinted at a new game show in the works that would still feature his love of learning and reading.

“The opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.”

Even someone as beloved as LeVar Burton still has people waiting with the shade after such a difficult, but brave moment.

LA Times writer Stephen Battaglio quickly found out that the booked and busy Burton had time. He quickly apologized when corrected by the Star Trek star, but by then it was too late. The fans, whose campaign helped push Burton to a deserving spot on the Jeopardy stage, must have rushed to his defense.

After this ordeal, he’s had enough speculation and people playing in his face. He also offered that more details about the situation could be coming in his memoirs. When the exchange got more attention, Burton reminded everyone that our heroes are still very human.

Even while checking someone on Twitter, Burton is still a class act about politely packing someone up. Even if he doesn’t respond to haters or doubters, the Reading Rainbow gang is deep and dedicated! Tread lightly because “sometimes we f*ck around and find out,” but you don’t have to take my word for it!