Bossip Video

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards took place Sunday and stars flooded L.A. Live in their golden trophy-seeking ensembles.

Host Cedric The Entertainer rocked color-blocked shades of blue via designer Rich Fresh…

and Billy Porter channeled his work from 2021’s “Cinderella” modern movie musical and donned wings during last night’s ceremony.

“I am the fairy godmother,” he told E! of his all-black look.

Arguably one of the standouts of the evening, Nicole Byer looked like old Hollywood perfection in custom Christian Siriano.

The “Nailed It!” host did just that, nailed it, in an electric purple gown paired with a classy updo.

“I’m just like a big tacky lady who loves big things,” said Nicole about her look to Extra. “[The dress isn’t] tacky, but I like big, big voluminous things… I just like to be seen like I didn’t want anyone to miss me, you know?”





Play



Michaela Coel was nominated in four categories last night for her work in “I May Destroy You”, for Outstanding Limited Series, Lead Actress, Writing, and Directing. She won for Writing and she won the carpet in a yellow, custom Christopher John Rogers look.

Her Emmy win marked the third time a Black creative has won the category and the first time for a Black woman.

MJ Rodriguez ultimately got snubbed for her work in “Pose” but she turned heads either way.

The actress who made history as the first transgender woman to be recognized in a lead acting category donned a one-shoulder turquoise design from the vintage Atelier Versace archives. She was styled by stylist Katie Bofshever.

As for Kerry Washington, she stunned [as always] in a mermaid-style gown designed by Etro that included an elegant cowl neck and a corset waist.

You like?

Newly married Issa Rae looked gussied up and gorgeous in abAliétte paired with her custom Grillz By Scotty platinum grill.

Issa first wore the grill during her wedding to Louis Diame in the south of France.

Taraji P. Henson was another style standout at the 2021 Emmys.

Cookie donned an Ellie Saab gown and Roberto Coin jewelry.

Angela Bassett turned heads in a pink ruffled Greta Constantine look…

and Cynthia Erivo’s mermaid gown was custom Louis Vuitton. She paired it with Roberto Coin jewelry from the Cento Diamond Collection.

Feeling her feathery get-up?

Other head-turners included Yara Shahidi and Jurnee Smollett who both rocked Dior…

and Robin Thede in Jason Wu.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2021 Emmys?