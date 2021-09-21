Some Shakespearean Swirl: Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand Star In “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ and A24 have brought together two of the most incredible THESPIANS of our time to perform in a film adaptation of a Shakespearean classic.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation—a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

Today Apple and A24 unveiled the teaser trailer for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” premiering in select theaters on December 25, and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Check it out below:





Play



Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

The film premieres in select theaters on December 25 and globally on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022

We’re dying for a full trailer. We need to see who is playing the witches, right?

Listen, we love Denzel in anything but we really love when he gets theatrical. Remember “Fences?”