“Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Da Brat Takes Her Boo On A Surprise Date But Will Their Chauffeur Drive Them Crazy?

Can y’all believe the season finale of “Brat Loves Judy” is almost here?

We’ve gotten so invested in the lives of longtime fave Da Brat and her millionaire beauty entrepreneur boo Jessica “Judy” Dupart after watching them weekly on their WeTV reality series “Brat Loves Judy.”

The season finale of the series airs tomorrow, Thursday September 23 and we’re super excited to share a sneak peek clip from the show for your viewing pleasure now. In the clip, Brat surprises Judy with a special date and Bella plays the role of their chauffeur “Anastasia.” She gets really into the role. It’s pretty hilarious.

Can we just say we really appreciate how the ladies play it responsible and don’t drink and drive. We’re all about taking those pre-game shots when you have a chauffer to ride around with. We can’t wait to see what else Brat has up her sleeve with this date!

Here’s the synopsis for the rest of the episode:

On the season finale of “Brat Loves Judy,” Da Brat takes Judy on a date to show her love and commitment but does she go too far?

Hmmm… Definitely sounds like something goes left! We’re gonna have to tune in and see what happens.

The finale episode of “Brat Loves Judy” airs on Thursday, September 23 at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?