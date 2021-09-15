“Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Deb Antney Checks Da Brat For Cold Feet After Delaying Her Wedding Date [VIDEO]

Oh lawd… You know when Deb Antney gets involved she’s going to get to the heart of the matter.

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy”. Fortunately for y’all, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This week picks up where we left off last time, with Da Brat doing her best to clear her bankruptcy and legal issues before saying “I Do” to Judy, she’s having a hard time setting a wedding date. Unaware of what exactly is causing the delay, Brat’s friend Deb Antney pulls her aside to see if she’s having cold feet and of course, Da Brat being who she is, makes it clear she ain’t never scurred!

Here’s the full synopsis of tomorrow’s episode:

On Thursday, September 16th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, when Brat insists on paying off her massive legal debt before settling on a wedding date, Judy finds herself at a crossroads. Debra Antney steps in during a girls’ night out and checks Brat for having cold feet.

The new episode of WE tv’s “Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursday, September 16th at 9 PM ET.

