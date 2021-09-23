Bossip Video

In the latest development throughout their ongoing divorce, Dr. Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay more of his ex-wife’s attorney fees.

According to a new report from The Blast, the judge in the former couple’s highly-publicized split has issued a temporary order detailing the amount of support Dre is required to pay Nicole Young.

In addition to spousal support, Dre has also been ordered to pay his ex an additional $1.55 million in attorney fees. By the figures calculated by the publication, that means the total cost for Young’s legal team is now totaling over $4 million.

According to the report, which was published on Tuesday, September 21, the order states that employing top-tier legal professionals is “reasonably necessary” for this case, which means the associated hourly rates are also “reasonable and justifiable.” Now, as for why Dre is the one paying the exorbitant fees for this “reasonably necessary” legal team, that’s due to the determined “disparity” between his and Young’s income and assets.

The amount named in the report–the additional $1.55 million and the total of over $4 million–is for costs through July of this year. As we all know by now, this entire situation is far from over, so it goes without saying that the expenses will only continue to rack up as the case continues.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June of 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. The case that’s followed has consisted of a ton of twists and turns, including earlier this month, when Dre filed a suit against Young, alleging that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company bank account.

The saga continues….