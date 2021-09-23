What the entire hell is wrong with these people?
Nothing that white people do is surprising but the fact that they continually find themselves on the dumbest side of public behavior is rather confounding. One would think that self-preservation would take precedent over unbridled racism but nope! Racism always wins in the end.
Enter the unseasoned, white, Oregon elementary school employee who thought that blackface would go over well at work. According to TheHill, a Mabel Rush Elementary School staffer named Lauren Pefferle has been placed on administrative leave after using iodine to darken her skin so that she could “play” Rosa Parks to protest the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine protocol.
“Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work in Blackface,” the school district said in a statement. “The employee was removed from the location and [human resources] has placed the employee on administrative leave. The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.