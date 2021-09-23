For The Woke Wee Ones: Ibram X. Kendi Reads From “Antiracist Baby” For BookTube Jr. [VIDEO Exclusive]

One of our favorite perks of the job is getting the chance to learn about all the new television network programming ahead of launch and that means getting a sneak preview at the TV Critics Association’s presentations!

This week YouTube Originals presented their new shows and one of the programs we’re most excited about is for the kids — Booktube Jr!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode featuring bestselling author Ibram X. Kend, who makes a visit to Booktube Jr. to read his children’s book “Antiracist Baby” featuring illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky. The kids all weigh in about the importance of diversity making for a really heartwarming episode.

Check out a clip from the episode, exclusively on BOSSIP below:





Play



How cute are these kids??? Seriously, so cute we can’t take it. If you’re not already paying attention to YouTube Kids (we’re not sure how this is possible in the day and age when it seems like every American toddler already knows how to navigate an iPad) definitely check out BookTube Jr. and be sure to watch Ibram X. Kendi’s episode in full.

This is such a great way to introduce new kids books! We’re definitely adding this selection to our nieces and nephews selections!

Full episodes of BookTube Jr. go live Friday, September 24th!