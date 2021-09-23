Bossip Video

Young Nudy and 21 Savage release the visual for “Child’s Play.”

In a time where music is filled with gimmicks and everyone knows a rapper’s every move but none of their music, few artists keep it real to the core. Two of those rappers happen to be related in the form of Young Nudy and 21 Savage. Both have an authentic sound and lyrics and you just know they have never told a lie in any of their raps. Every time the two connect, it always delivers.





When “Since When” was released, the duo teased a joint album, 4LBUM, which was met with massive approval from fans. The album has yet to come, but 21 has given us his incredible project Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin’ and Young Nudy has given us Dr. EV4L and Rich Shooter. Luckily on Dr. EV4L, 21 and Nudy connected once again for “Child’s Play” and now, JMP has delivered a visual for the track.

The visual pays homage to classic horror movies while staying on brand and staying true to Nudy and 21’s pattern for interesting and often dark visuals. You can watch the full video below and hopefully, we will get their collaboration album soon.