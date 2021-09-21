Bossip Video

Super producer Metro Boomin partied with everyone he trusts at his star-studded birthday bash that brought out all of Atlanta for a nostalgia-splashed night inside a “Boombuster video.”

Special guests included Latto, Ray J, Morray, G Herbo, Southside, LaKeith Stanfield, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and more who dressed up as their fave movie characters.

Big Latto stunned in her “Poetic Justice”-inspired costume that served as yet another reminder that simpler is better, in most cases.

Peep some selects and the official recap video below:

The super cool affair comes just a week after 2 Chainz’s flower-powered hippie bash that shut down southwest Atlanta.

Kandi Burruss, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Dwight Howard, Ed Lover, Trouble, and many more enjoyed a cooler than cool experience with stone-cold grooves, Instagram-friendly backdrops, and beautiful people.

Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang came through with another classic-themed event infused with free-spirited hippie energy, color-splashed decor, and foxy baddies.

A week earlier, she wrangled up lions, tigers, zebras, camels, and mermaids for Young Thug’s spectacular safari soirée inside and outside a mansion.

Speaking of Thugger, you can catch him in Drake’s new “Way 2 Sexy” video that inspired waves of hilarious memes across social media.

In the visual, Drizzy goes from retired dad bod on the beach to fake fragrance commercial. To complete his NSYNC style group, he teams up with Young Thug, Future, and famously dry baller Kawhi Leonard.

Naturally, Kawhi was in full “Why am I here?” mode while Future and Young Thug did what they do. Check it out below:





Play



Thugger also brought out Gunna at the Life Is Good festival in Vegas this past weekend.