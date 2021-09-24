Bossip Video

Popular Youtuber and personality Omi In A Hellcat has been indicted for $30 Million Dollar piracy scheme.

When it comes to operating in the grey area, you have to always realize the worst possible scenario could play out. If that scenario is jail, you have to set yourself and your family up with a plan if that happens. Also, when you operate in the grey area, it’s probably wise to keep a low profile and stay out of the way. Get your bag but stay out the way used to be a non-negotiable, but ever since social media has taken over, everyone has to show their every move no matter how illegal it is.

Youtuber Omi In A Hellcat has always shown his lavish lifestyle in his content





but he’s also shown his legit business ventures as well. The issue is here is that he once ran an illegal TV streaming service involving jailbroken Firestire sticks, which he says isn’t illegal, but a grey area.

In November of 2019, authorities raided his house seizing computers and other vital information along with several of his personal items including his whopping cars. In the aftermath, Omi continued to be transparent and upload to YouTube during all of the chaos.





Within a few weeks, he was back to buying brand new cars [he owns 57 total] and back to his lifestyle, which shocked everyone. Earlier this week the Feds paid him another visit and this time, he was indicted and accused of running an elaborate TV fraud scheme that funded his lavish lifestyle.

In the indictment that was unsealed this week, they labeled Bill “Omi” Omar Carrasquillo, as the ring leader of a fraudulent streaming service from 2016 to 2019 — at various times called Reboot, Gears TV, Reloaded, and Gears Reloaded — that offered subscribers all-inclusive access to content from the likes of Comcast, Verizon FiOS, DirectTV, HBO and others for as low as $15 a month, reports The New York Post citing the indictment.





With that, the feds charged him with copyright infringement, wire fraud, tax evasion, and several other felonies. Authorities believe his Youtube lifestyle and flaunting wealth helped draw even more subscribers to the $30 million content-stealing business.

His alleged partners Jesse Gonzales, 42, of Pico Rivera, California, and Michael Barone, 36, of Richmond Hill, New York, have also been charged.

Omi has maintained he operated in a grey area, let’s pray that’s true and that it works in his favor. If not, he will be facing serious jail time.

You can read the 69-page, 62-count indictment against Omi for yourself HERE.

Watch him speak on his arrest below.