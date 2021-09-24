Bossip Video

ALL of Atlanta was outside

Starz raised the rollout bar with last night’s star-studded red carpet world premiere screening/concert in celebration of the long-awaited “BMF” series centered around Detroit legends Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who built a notorious drug empire in the 1980s.

Paying homage to the iconic Black Mafia Family, guests wore all-black attire to the outdoor event where they were the first to experience the series premiere that airs this Sunday, September 26th at 9 pm on Starz.

Following the premiere, T.I., DaBaby, Jeremih, MoneyBagg Yo, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, series Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and more ran through some crowd-pleasing hits.

In the night’s buzziest moment, 50 brought out somewhat canceled star DaBaby who performed his hit “Masterpiece” with some extra pep in his step.

Another highlight was Jeremih performing “Oui” just months after surviving his near-fatal battle with COVID.

Closing things out were 50, Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg who performed the “BMF”main title song “Wish Me Luck.”

In addition to the performers, special celebrity guests included Monica, Gunna, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, G Herbo, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Angela Simmons, Ari Fletcher, Mimi Faust, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone, Clifton Powell, DC Young Fly, Charles Oakley, Kandi Burruss and husband Todd, Killer Mike, David Banner, Pee Thomas, Jacquees, and the entire “BMF” cast.

Peep the star-studded selects below:

La La Anthony stunned per usual in a curve-caressing Peter Dundas dress.

We also got a good glimpse at preggo and glowing Kash Doll and rapper baby daddy Tracy T.

