Bossip Video

Congratulations, Leon!!!!

Congratulations are in order for popular “Snowfall” actor Isaiah K John, the 25-year-old star is now a proud papa. The first time father excitedly shared the news to Instagram earlier today, sharing a photo of his newborn baby. The baby boy was born at 12:12 on September 21st.

Isaiah didn’t reveal the baby’s name but said the child was a “blessing” like his biblical name stands for. The Georgia-born star shared an intimate letter he penned to his son a few months ago, writing.

“A letter to my son.

My beautiful son. I thank our Heavenly Father for you every day. You are a blessing. That’s why your beautiful mother gave you such a powerful name. She knew you were going to be a great man of God. You are a leader. You are anointed. You are chosen. I promise to show and teach you how to be a well rounded man. A man that loves. A man that leads. A man that always looks to Our Heavenly Father for answers. I am looking forward to the day we meet in person. I know you can feel my presence while in your mother’s womb so I pray when I hold you it feels like home🤍.”

Isn’t this baby so precious??? And looks like dad too! Swipe to see Isaiah as a baby.

According to Deadline, “Snowfall” will be returning to television sometime in 2022 with a fifth season. Stay prosperous and congratulations, Isaiah!