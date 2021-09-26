Bossip Video

JT is finally addressing the ongoing rumor that she’s pregnant, clearly over the constant speculation about her uterus online.

Earlier in the month, one half of City Girls sparked rumors that she was pregnant after she posted a selfie wearing a bracelet which, upon closer inspection, fans matched to an anti-nausea wristband commonly used to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.

That “proof” was all social media needed in order to start speculating that JT and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, were expecting a baby. Plus, like with any other pregnancy rumor, fans started to look at her appearance during recent performances as further proof that she was expecting a child.

So, as this rumor is circulating throughout the internet, Uzi posted a video of his girlfriend and covered her belly with a heart-eyed emoji–which many fans saw as the nail in the coffin. After that, with all of her followers now as sure as they can be that JT is pregnant, the rapper decided to set the record straight once and for all.

“It’s getting weird!!!!” she wrote, going on to explain why the emoji was put over her stomach. “I told [Uzi] put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still liked the video I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding s**t!!!!” She continued, “I’m not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!”

After that, JT took to Twitter for more, slamming those who assume she’s pregnant just because she’s treating her nausea. She also spoke out against everyone criticizing her body, saying they’re making her feel weird about herself.

“B****es can’t even use emojis no more! I let y’all rock cause on some serious s**t if I was pregnant what y’all gone do? Nothing!” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “As a women half y’all hoes need to go educate y’all self.” JT continued, “Nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control my nausea shouldn’t be y’all business! Right had me feeling weird about my body I think I’m fine mf’s calling me pregnant.”

And there you have it: she’s not pregnant.