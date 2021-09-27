Sooo Kelly wasn’t ever “missing” at all?

After a sketchy saga surrounding her whereabouts, Kelly Price officially confirmed she’s safe following a flurry of conflicting reports, loud whispers and messy speculation stemming from her family and attorney claiming she was missing.

At one point, things swerved all the way left when former Brownstone member and fellow R&B Diva Nicci Gilbert claimed she spoke to Kelly amid the confusion in a strangely self-promotional post that set off Da Brat who responded with her own video.

As Da Brat and Nicci got into it, the “Friend Of Mine” singer spoke exclusively to TMZ about the rumors surrounding her hospitalization and reported disappearance, saying she was never actually missing.

“I was never missing … everyone in my family knew exactly where I was. It’s very disappointing that things came to this.”

According to Price, some of her family thought she was MIA because she isolated herself as she recovered from COVID, and was avoiding family members that she says she doesn’t routinely stay in touch with.

Price explained why she was not at her home when Cobb County authorities came to conduct the previously reported welfare check, saying she left her residence because fans were coming to the property, ringing the door bell, and leaving things at her doorstep.

“I literally left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there,” she said. “I turned off everything.”

Kelly’s COVID battle was so serious that she actually flatlined at one point and had to be brought back to life by doctors and staff.

“At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price recalled. When the interviewer asked Price to explain what she meant by “they lost me,” she clarified: “I died.”

Thankfully, she bounced back but faces a long road to a full recovery.

“I have what is called long COVID and I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” she explained. “I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”

Price is still on oxygen and periodically had a tough time while speaking during her interview. Though they asked Kelly’s attorney, Monica Ewing, if she had been vaccinated, she would not specify.

Following her interview with TMZ, the singer thanked fans for their concern throughout this entire ordeal.

“Thank you for your love, concern and prayers,” she wrote in a note. “I truly appreciate them and all Of you who sincerely did them. They are not lost on me. I promise.”

