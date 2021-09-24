Bossip Video

UPDATED — 7:55 PM 9/21/2021

According to family sources, Kelly Price is not missing and is safe at home. A close relative reports that they’ve had recent contact with the songstress. Despite that, the Cobb County police department confirmed to BOSSIP that the singer was indeed reported missing.

“No other information is available at this time,” the department added.

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a legendary singer after she allegedly mysteriously went missing.

TMZ reports that the family and friends of Kelly Price are concerned for her safety after noting that she allegedly hasn’t been seen in a month.

According to Cobb County officials who spoke with the outlet, Kelly has been listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday. They reportedly found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence but she’s now listed as “missing” in the National Crime Information Center.

Kelly Price’s last Instagram post was shared on July 29 and it featured the songstress announcing that she was battling COVID.

“I Am COVID Positive,” she captioned the video post. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

About a week later Kelly was allegedly admitted to the ICU according to her family. The family told TMZ that they were in touch with Kelly while she was in the hospital but they were soon “shocked” to hear that she was discharged just three weeks later as she was “still not fully healthy”, allegedly.

And while authorities allege that Kelly’s boyfriend was “cooperative” when they spoke to him, Kelly’s family allegedly told investigators that he’s been “keeping friends and family members from visiting her home.”

Something is seemingly amiss and we pray Kelly’s found safe.

This story is still developing…