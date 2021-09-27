Bossip Video

A seemingly harmonious couple is calling it quits after nearly two decades together.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have announced their breakup after dating as high school sweethearts, getting engaged in 2016 and tying the knot in 2018.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The singer-songwriter, 35, and the actress and model, 35, previously made headlines after documenting their love story that started with a 2005 date and peaked with a wedding at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

According to Nazanin, they met back when they were both 18 years old and she was interviewing him for a behind-the-scenes DVD he was releasing to promote his very first music video.

“I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q;A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’” she recalled to Vogue. “And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one.’ We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date . . . and ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride!”

Miguel also recounted how he proposed to his longtime love and shared that while she was sleeping on a Dominican Republic vacation, he slipped a rock on her finger.

“She just passed out; the sun is starting to come up. She’s completely knocked out . . . drool coming down her face. I was like, ‘Aw, poor thing.’ ”he recounted to Vogue. “So, you know, I kind of slide out stealthily, grab the ring, get her hand, and delicately slide it on and then get back in bed until she wakes up. It takes her a minute to notice it and then she notices it.”





The couple was last pictured together publicly in October 2020 at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Such surprising and sad news, we wish them both the best.