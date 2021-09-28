Bossip Video

We love to see it!

A year after being COVID-canceled, Afropunk ATL returned with another delicious dose of melanin magic, high-vibrational energy and unapologetic self-expression that embodies the culture-elevating Carnival of Consciousness.

This year, the ever-expanding festival teamed up with Twitch to stream the concert live for audiences worldwide who tuned in for performances from Wale & The Ppl–a live band bringing DC’s “go-go” party to the ATL, Smino, Rico Nasty, Dungeon Family’s KP The Great & Friends.

Afrobeat star Tems, Fousheé, Serpentwithfeet, Tkay Maidza, Amindi, Liv.e, Lesibu Grand, Hollow Sinatra and many more also hit the stage.

Viewers were able to view exclusive content from on-the-ground influencers and segments highlighting the unique and distinctive elements that define Afropunk including roundups of fashion, hair, beauty and art.

For those who may not know, the vibey 2-day event is uniquely curated for free, like-minded, individuals to come together to express themselves and spread so love with values that include:

No Racism

No Sexism

No Ableist

No Ageism

No Homophobia

No Transphobia

No Hatefulness

No Fatphobia

It’s also the epicenter of divine feminine energy that emanates through seas of eclectic baddies who travel from all over the world for a soul-nourishing weekend with beautiful people.

There’s certainly something for everyone including Black entrepreneurs who were asked what challenges they face and their needs as Black creators within the fashion industry.

To fill out the survey and help Afropunk grow Black businesses, click here.

Would you attend Afropunk? If you have, how was your experience? Tell us in the comments and peep the baddest beauties from this year’s event below: