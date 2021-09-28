Did you watch?

By now, you’ve probably seen the hype surrounding ’80s Crime Drama “BMF” which marks the latest extension of 50 Cent‘s sprawling Powerverse on Starz.

“The BMF project I had the rights to already for about six-and-a-half years,” he revealed in an interview with Complex. We sold it to Starz four-and-a-half years ago and it’s finally ready to go,” the mogul shared. “BMF is a more intense version of Power to me. Power is a fictional story and it’s based on some of the things that I experienced in my upbringing. It makes it even easier to go into the ‘90s with Raising Kanan because that period is more like the Golden Era.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers–Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi)–from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as “Black Mafia Family.”

The buzzy series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit.

Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations.

The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

In the series premiere, we see the beginning stages of one of the most notorious drug empires ever through an authentic lens that gets the look, feel and vibe of ’80s Detroit right.

What was your fave moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.