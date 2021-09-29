Bossip Video

As a wife, Gabrielle Union has to help her other half, Dwyane Wade, with a lot of things–which includes some advice about his fashion choices.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, where the late night host decided to highlight her husband Dwyane Wade’s over-the-top looks. During their conversation, Gabrielle explained that she sometimes dishes out advice to her husband about his slimmer-fitting pants.

“And the thing about a slim fit pant…If you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman,” she said, “I was like, ‘Uh, there’s lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut.” She went on to joke, “I could see your heartbeat.”

After D Wade posted a photo to Instagram in said tight pants, Gabrielle recalled the retired NBA star asking, “He’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'” And after Jimmy asked the actress if he “really doesn’t know,” she responded, “He knows now. I think it’s the goal. I think it’s the goal to have his comments section filled with eggplant [emojis].” Dwyane Wade has never been afraid to take a fashion risk, it seems like the influx of eggplant emojis is just a fringe benefit.

https://youtu.be/Tm1fyNEtWA8