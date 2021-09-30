Bossip Video

(Have you been watching? If so, how many bottles of wine have you finished?)

There’s messy and then there’s everything that happens in deliciously messy Drama-Thriller “Monogamy” that takes plot twists to another level. You’ll gasp, potentially take shots of dark liquor and clutch your imaginary pearls during the same 33-minute episode.

It’s one of those shows that leaves you obsessed with the possibility of it somehow getting crazier which explains why it’s so popular in its third season that concludes tonight.

Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross, Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, “Monogamy” follows 4 couples who agree to undergo a new type of treatment called “Swap Therapy” to repair their broken relationships…pushing past the limitations and boundaries of traditional marriage.

Last season, a dramatic cliffhanger left audiences on the edge of their seat with Season 3 picking up right where they left off as the couples begin to unravel after the rooftop shooting in Las Vegas takes a toll on their lives.

Connor (Darius McCrary) becomes obsessed with finding Harvey (Roy Fegan) and Sincere (Caryn Ward Ross) has to decide if she needs to move on.

Sawyer (Blue Kimble) hasn’t healed from a past trauma causing a wedge between he and Caroline (Vanessa Simmons). Caroline gets closer to finding out just who she is and realizes that revelation could be bittersweet if she has to go on alone.

Carson (Wesley Jonathan) and Maggie (Jill Marie Jones) have to take a hard look at their relationship and aren’t sure they like what they see. How far will these couples have to go to save their marriages?

We caught up with Jill Marie Jones and Vanessa Simmons (who swap husbands on the series) to chat about the deliciously M E S S Y series in an interview you can view below:

ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more.

The premium network can also be found on WEtv+ and is only $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.