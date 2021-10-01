Bossip Video

Kelis is back with new music and a new culinary collaboration you don’t want to miss.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director spoke with the singer turned chef/farmer earlier this week about her new collaboration with Ramada by Wyndham,

“Sample the World with Ramada,” a new digital video series which launched Thursday, which is designed to take travelers on a globally-inspired culinary journey across North America.

In case you missed the update, Kelis is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, who has traveled the world for her work as a performer AND her culinary work, making her the perfect person to host the series, which offers a look at five distinct restaurants, each in a different foodie destination, that are ready and waiting to be experienced when staying at a nearby Ramada hotel. From edgy and modern Indian at BiBi Ji in Santa Barbara, Calif. to classic Jamaican comfort food at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Minneapolis, Minn., travelers get a first-hand look at what makes each restaurant a must-try and from there, can easily plan a visit by booking a stay at their preferred Ramada hotel I travel a lot so for me that’s what I do first is figure out what are we going to eat, what are we going to do here.

“This project was definitely an easy yes because, it’s kind of how I live my life and what I like to do,” Kelis told BOSSIP. “I’m the kind of person that when I get somewhere I want to leave my bags at the hotel and walk around and get a feel for where I’m at.”

“This country is such a huge melting pot so we wanted to shine a light on everyone so you’ll get everything from Jamaican food to Indian food to Middle Eastern food and Greek food,” Kelis told BOSSIP about what to expect. “Having a passion for world cuisine and wanting to be able to showcase it in this life, that was a driving force. This year has been so crazy so being able to shine light and showcase these restaurant owners and these chefs who have been able to survive and thrived in this really hard year it’s a testament to their passion and business prowess because this year’s been rough.”

As a mother of three, whose youngest just turned one, Kelis says she feels fortunate to have been able to travel with her family in the last year, despite the pandemic.

“We all went to Hawaii together, we went to Canada together, we’ll go up north to San Francisco or Oregon,” Kelis told BOSSIP of her family treks. ” We went to Lake Tahoe. We like to be active and outdoors, so lots of water stuff and we’re coming into snow stuff.”

We also spoke with the ‘Bossy” singer about life on her farm, which she frequently showcases on her social media accounts.

“You’re always learning something and there’s always something semi-challenging out here, because every day is something new,” Kelis told BOSSIP of her work on Bounty Farms in Temecula, CA. “I’ve been in the garden lately, it’s harvest season for all the summer stuff so it’s been incredible to see, we’ve been able to grow so much. You’re always hopeful that it’s going to work. I’m not an expert gardener or farmer yet so you feel really vindicated whenever it works. Super victorious. We’ve got baskets and baskets of eggplants and peppers and tomatoes and basil and arugula. I’m just really excited and happy about that because I definitely used to be the plant killer.”

Listen — we can relate!

For fans of Kelis’ music we’re excited to report that she’ll be releasing new sounds soon. We asked her about a recent Instagram post she made last week which featured single artwork.

“”Midnight Snacks” is a new song and that’s all I’ll say because it’s coming really soon,” Kelis told BOSSIP. “Iam excited because it’s been awhile since I put new music out.”

We can’t wait to try it — and all the new food possibilities she’s putting us onto with Sample the World!

To learn more about Sample the World with Ramada, or to book your next stay, visit www.ramada.com/sampletheworld Have a restaurant you think Ramada should highlight next? Share itwith us on social media using #SampleTheWorld.