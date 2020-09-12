Congratulations! Kelis Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Says She’s Already Snapping Back From 236 Pounds

Kelis’ “Trilogy” is complete.

The songstress, 41, revealed today via Instagram that she’s given birth to a baby girl after making a surprise pregnancy announcement in August.

Kelis shared the news while announcing that she’s getting started with her “snapback and self-care” after welcoming her “first girl”, her daughter, about a week ago. She also noted that she can’t work out for six weeks, which is the usual recovery time for a cesarean section.

“I just had my baby,” said Kelis noting that she’s been MIA on social media. “I’m generally a really private person with my personal life but I wanted to bring my fam in to talk about all of these women’s things that we go through. Going through my journey to like pulling it back together, my snapback and self-care because I get asked a lot of questions about that. I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life. I want to show you how I plan to get back into my high waisted jeans with just food, no exercise since I can’t yet.”

The “Milkshake” songstress then noted that she’s having a sale on her popular herb and spices filled Gold Mine boxes. Kelis’ Gold Mine boxes carry a variety of seasonings, and boxes like the”Ooh Mami” Gold Mine box #7 contains Italian seasoning, jalapeno pickles, Old Bay Fish Fry seasoning, and more priced at $130.

Kelis also shared that when she weighed in at the hospital to deliver her daughter she was over 230 pounds.

“I was 236, I was a big girl,” said Kelis before standing up to show Instagram viewers her body. “I’ve got about 50 to 60 pounds left to lose to get back into my high waisted jeans and my snapback.”

She already looks amazing, but kudos to her for wanting to get even more healthy.

Kelis shares a son, Knight, with her ex-hubby Nas and a son, Shepherd, with her husband Mike. Mike, a real estate agent, and Kelis have been married since 2014.

Congrats to Kelis!