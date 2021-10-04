Bossip Video

Rapper Kash Doll took to Twitter to defend her lil Tracy T seed after some fans openly speculated that she is “faking” her pregnancy.

Just about a week after revealing she was expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend, “BMF” star Kash Doll shut down a rumor that apparently sparked from a Facebook post, suggesting she’s been lying about carrying a baby. The original person who share the curious Facebook post pointed out photos of Kash Doll from when she was not pregnant comparing the photo to recent maternity pics.

In the caption the person is comparing Kash doll’s tattoos and old photos to her new photos where her tattoos seem to be missing. A fan brought the rumor to KD’s attention writing, “why are they on Facebook saying you not really pregnant because your stomach tattoos missing in the pics.”

Without immediately clearing up the rumor cash star did initially respond on Twitter.

Man y’all say anything on this app and I’m genuinely at the point that I DONT GIVE A F*CK.

Kash Doll eventually migrated over to her Instagram account to clarify the rumor by offering an explanation regarding her missing tattoos. She revealed they were covered in makeup at her request according to a message she reposted from a fan who wrote, “She clearly said on Instagram she didn’t like them and her pregnancy photos so she got make up put on them. People are irritating.”

Welp, that clarifies THAT! In related news, Kash Doll shared some new baby bump photos and she looks GOOD!

