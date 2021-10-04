Bossip Video

Viola Brands releases episode 4 of ‘The Legend Of Chuck’ with Fat Joe.

Recently, Viola Brands announced a partnership with NBA legend Allen Iverson. Together, A.I and the brand’s founder, Al Harrington, will continue to raise the bar and give back in the Black cannabis space.

Viola is the leading–and only–black-owned multinational cannabis operations rooted in building equity in the cannabis space. A.I and Al teaming up is a no-brainer and while the partnership was only announced this summer, they’re already showing great traction in the flower space.

With their partnership, we are also being blessed with new content from Allen Iverson. Everyone loves A.I. and even though we get to see tidbits on his personal social media, with his new series, The Legend Of Chuck hosted by Al Harrington, we get to hear about him from those closest to him.

For the latest episode, Harrington sits down with Fat Joe. Joey Crack is someone who has been around in the culture since some of us were in middle school. He’s been around and seen everything and the one thing he’s seen up close is the rise of Allen Iverson and his battle in high school and through fame. You can watch the entire episode HERE and stay tuned for more from the Viola and A.I. partnership.