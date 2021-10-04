Bossip Video

It seems like there are two ways people view Chris Brown nowadays — either they still idolize him or they totally have no interest in seeing him breathe or have a successful career. Unfortunately, pop star Lizzo got caught in that crossfire over the weekend on social media.

Lizzo was one of the many folks attending the Millennium Tour in Los Angeles Saturday and while kicking it backstage, she crossed paths with Chris Brown who made her sweat in excitement.

In a video capturing the moment, Lizzo became frantic to get a photo with Breezy and emphasized how important the meeting felt to her.

“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world,” the singer gushed in the now-viral video.

Lizzo wasn’t alone meeting CB, she and her Burberry-clad girlfriends [below] posed happily for photos with the singer while attracting plenty of critics on social media.

In 2009, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge he faced after assaulting Rihanna. Since this infamous incident, he’s also had a restraining order put against him by ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Both of these incidents had people upset over a Lizzo welcoming him with open arms.

