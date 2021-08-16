Cardi B is coming to Lizzo’s defense following a slew of hate over their new collaboration, “Rumors.”

Even though Lizzo is constantly preaching positivity in all forms, certain folks on the internet continue to tear her down. Following the release of her new collab with Cardi B, which marks her first new song in two years, a new onslaught of hate was sent her way, and this time, the nastiness got to her.

The songstress got emotional on Instagram Live over the weekend, admitting that all the negativity she receives is weighing on her.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said during the IG Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

When a fan tweeted a clip from the IG Live, her friend and collaborator Cardi B quickly came to her defense.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” the rapper wrote. “Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Cardi continued to defend Lizzo in another tweet, also proving the rumors about their new track being a flop are false.

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” she wrote. “The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.”

It takes some tough skin to put up with everything people on the internet have to say about you, especially when you’ve got so many people paying attention to your every move.

While “Rumors” might not be everyone’s cup of tea, the hateful comments toward Lizzo are clearly uncalled for. In moments like these, it’s good to have a friend like Cardi by your side.