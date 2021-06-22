Bossip Video

Chris Brown is the suspect in a battery investigation, where a woman claims he “smacked” the weave off of her head.

According to reports from TMZ, this past weekend, police were called to the singer’s home where a woman claimed she was battered by the singer.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police responded to the singer’s San Fernando Valley home over the weekend, where a woman claimed Breezy slapped her. We’re told the woman claimed the slap made part of her weave come out … and police took a battery report and named Chris as the suspect. Our sources say the alleged victim had no injuries, aside from the allegedly dislodged weave, and no arrests have been made.

Whatever happened that led to her calling the police will hopefully be answered and the truth will be found. The only recent issues police have been called to his house for are just his massive parties, but this situation obviously sounds a lot worse. Hopefully, Chris isn’t guilty of the battery and has grown from his past mistakes, but this story sounds all too familiar.

Not taking this matter seriously, Chris seemingly laughed off the rumors on Instagram, which you see down below.

Brown has had a series of run-ins with the law stretching back to 2009 when he made headlines for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The “Fine China” singer ultimately pled guilty to felony assault and eventually completed probation in 2015.

Actress and model Karrueche Tran who also dated the star on and off from 2011 to 2014 filed a restraining order against him following their split in 2017.