Letitia Wright is allegedly dropping her misinformed anti-vaxxer views on the set of the Black Panther sequel.

Last December, Letitia Wright decided to let the world know her views on the COVID-19 vaccine. This, sadly, became a reminder for many that actors are not the characters they play, no matter how much Robert Downey Jr convinced you he is Iron Man on and off-screen.

Letitia shared a homophobic, video-spreading vaccine misinformation that came straight from some random kid in his mom’s basement. The next day, she doubled down and played the victim while claiming she was being “cancelled” for simply asking questions. The thing is…she could have asked a doctor, a scientist, or anyone else qualified to answer, and yet, she was on Twitter thinking we would agree with her.

We know Marvel and the boss Kevin Feige have one strict request for their actors; don’t do anything stupid or cause the brand to look bad. Unfortunately, Wright wasn’t meeting that criteria.

After her slip-up, Letitia went radio silent on her homophobic vaccine talks. It’s been almost a year and now reports suggest she’s continuing her anti-vaccine chatter on set. As you know, we have yet to see a vaccine mandate across Hollywood, so unvaccinated actors are just risking everyone’s health right now.

One unidentified source revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that “she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production” of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the data suggest vaccines are effective and the science says they are, too, she still is “researching” via social media, it seems.