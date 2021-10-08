Bossip Video

Remember her???

Former “Basketball Wives LA” star Brittish Williams, a single mother of one and known for her rocky relationship with basketball player Lorenzo Gordon, has been shockingly indicted on federal fraud charges in St. Louis according to STL Today.

Reportedly, the ex-reality star was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 22, 2021 on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

Brittish was reportedly arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to those charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis the same day, court records obtained by STL Today show.

Prosecutors detailed all FIVE of Williams’ alleged offenses in documents, alleging she used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from financial institutions. They claim in 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors said. The owners of the checks were unaware of the deposits, prosecutors said.

She also allegedly falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers, prosecutors said.

Brittish appeared on BBWLA in 2014 as well as “Marriage Bootcamp” in 2016 to work out her whirlwind relationship with Lorenzo, but unfortunately, they called it quits. She’s said to be returning to ‘Basketball Wives’ for their new season.

On Instagram, she portrays herself as an entrepreneur with multiple streams of income but has unfortunately racked up complaints with the Better Business Bureau in regards to her online boutique, Love of Labels. STL Today reports that the business earned her an F-rating with the consumer watchdog.

She also promotees GossipGirlXO, an online clothing and shoe page on Shopify, and recently teased a $750 webinar on breaking into the trucking business.

In regards to the fraud allegations, Williams’ lawyer, Jason Korner, said his client “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”