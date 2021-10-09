Bossip Video

Saweetie is not letting false narratives about her live on the internet without setting a few things straight.

In the world of social media, celebrities–and regular people–can be criticized and “canceled” online for things they said two weeks ago or two years ago. Now, Saweetie is feeling that very same wrath…but she’s not putting up with it.

An old livestream conversation between the rapper and Too $hort went viral this week, in which $hort talks about his affinity for mixed women. In the clip, the Bay Area artists talk about biracial or multiracial people, with Too $hort revealing that he hasn’t fallen in love with a woman that has not been mixed.

Too $hort spoke about mixed kids being pretty regardless of what their parents look like, and in response, Saweetie is seen laughing throughout the conversation. Once this resurfaced clip went viral, people condemned the rapper for her response.

Soon thereafter, though, Saweetie caught wind of the criticisms and uploaded the remainder of the video where she told the Bay Area legend that Black women are “beautiful on they own,” without having to be mixed with any other race.