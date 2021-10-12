Bossip Video

Congratulations to Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea on the birth of their son Sire!

Usher shared the happy news on his Instagram account Tuesday with a photo of his son that showed just the bottom half of his face. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond…” he captioned the snapshot. ” I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

The caption revealed that Sire was born on September 29, 2021, nearly two weeks ago! He weighed in just shy of 8lbs.

So sweet!

Jenn has also shared a sweet snap of baby Sire lying skin-to-skin on her chest. The mom also revealed that their baby boy was named after her late grandfather, Champ Castrello, who lived to be 105-years-old.

“Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol),” the proud mom captioned her post. “I couldn’t ask for a better example of how a man should be!

What a beautiful tribute!

Sire is Usher’s fourth child, his second with Goicoechea. He shares sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12 with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher and Jenn’s daughter Sovereign celebrated her first birthday last month, just days before Sire’s birth. We’ve been loving all the pictures Usher and Jenn have been posting.

In May, Usher wished Goicoechea a Happy 1st Mother’s Day with a series of photos.

We love the intimacy of these pictures. One thing about Usher, he’s always going to love hard and make it known to the world. Do you think the third time could be the charm for him when it comes to marriage?

Congratulations again to the happy couple. The Raymond crew keeps on growing!