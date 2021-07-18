Ush Bucks Blessings: Usher Takes Vegas By Storm With Sold-Out Residency Grand Opening

Throw your Ush Bucks in the air like you just don’t care!

If there was any doubt that Usher is one of the best to ever do it, he is pulling out all the stops at his new Vegas residency to remind us.

Friday was the grand opening at the R&B icon’s new home in The Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace. TMZ reported a sold-out crowd of 4,300 fans screamed, danced, and sang along with Usher’s colossal catalog of hit songs.

With a 27-year career with nine No. 1 hits, eight Grammys, eight studio albums, and over 100 million records sold, expectations were incredibly high. Based on the incredible videos posted by fans Usher didn’t miss a single step or signature falsetto note for the entire 90-minute show.

Usher kicked things off with “My Way” in the middle of the audience before hitting the stage with classics like “U Got It Bad,” “Caught Up,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “My Boo” and of course, “Confessions.”

Mr. Raymond also tapped into his Atlanta roots with some seriously smooth roller skating choreography to “Bad Habits.”

For “Bad Girl” and “Good Kisser,” Usher brought the party to The Pynk with a double-decker strip club set and super sexy pole dancers making Uncle Clifford proud.

Obviously, the strip club vibe wouldn’t be complete without making it rain big face Ush Bucks from the sky!

“This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain”, Usher said as he closed out his epic show with gratitude for his fans and their endless support.

Afterward he posed for pics backstage with special guests including Paris Hilton and Paris’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mom Kathy Hilton.

Don’t let the residency fool you into thinking Usher is slowing down or only looking back at his iconic career. He recently announced a sequel to his groundbreaking 2004 Confessions is coming later this year. After the first run of Usher: The Las Vegas Residency ends in July, he’ll be back at Ceasar’s Palace on Dec. 28, 29, 31, and Jan. 1, 2022.

Will you be lining up to catch Usher’s new show in Vegas?