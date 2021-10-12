“Ready For Love” Exclusive: DC Single Sabrina Describes What She’s Looking For — And She Sounds Like A Size Queen! [VIDEO]

We’re just a few days away!

“Ready To Love” returns to OWN Friday, October 15th with new episode set in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. In this exclusive clip, single Sabrina describes what she’s looking for in a man and it’s no small order. When Sabrina opens up about her preferences, she reveals she’s unable to deal with small packages anymore, though she has tried numerous times in the past.

Dang it sounds like many mini men have tested Sabrina. How many does it take before you give up completely and refuse to try again? Ladies can you relate? Or do you think she might be missing out on a good thing by being a size queen?

Tune in to Ready To Love on Friday, 10/15 at 8/7c, only on OWN.