With every new performance, Chlöe is here to prove that she’s not going anywhere.

One half of Chloe x Halle is still embarking on her solo career with her first single, “Have Mercy,” showing fans she’s just as good on her own as she is when her sister is by her side.

On Tuesday, October 12, the singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed a much different rendition of her song. She started her performance by saying into the mic: “Good evening everyone, thank you so much for coming out. I would like to perform the Big Booty Sonata in c# minor.”

The Grown-ish star started her appearance in a billowy white frock before stripping down to a short, feathery dress, signaling the shift in the performance. Chlöe not only sang with all her might for the live audience, but also pressed keys on an MPC while a group of women played violins behind her.

This was a much different display that her MTV Movie Awards performance, which just proves how versatile Chlöe is as a performer. Check out her latest rendition of “Have Mercy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon down below: