Brandy Spits Blazin’ Brand Nu Bars In Nostalgic “Nasty Girl” Video From ABC’s Upcoming Girl Group Drama “Queens”

The girls still got it!

We’ve got our hands on the first music video to emerge from “QUEENS” – the new ABC series starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as four ’90s hip-hop legends, now in their 40s, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame. Def Jam Recordings just released the video for “Nasty Girl,” the first single to emerge from the show, which will release new music every week. Check out the visuals below:

What did you think of the song? It’s pretty incredible to see these women continue doing what they do so well as musicians — while flexing their acting skills as well. Brandy killed that ish, easy to see why she went last although Eve definitely made for a strong start to the song. Who stood out for you?

“Nasty Girl,” along with all the original music in “QUEENS,” is performed by the show’s stars at the direction of executive music producer Swizz Beatz.

The “Nasty Girl” music video was directed by Tim Story, who previously directed music videos for ‘NSync, India Arie, Monica, K-Ci & JoJo, Monica, The Lox, Tyrese and many more. Story, who is one of the show’s executive producers, also directed the pilot episode!

“As artists who came up in the ’90s, ‘Nasty Girl’ is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era,” said Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. “Filming the music video on a yacht in Miami, with the Champagne flowing and pyrotechnics blasting, stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists. To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show ‘Queens’ is all about.”

“QUEENS” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics. “Queens” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode was written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story. Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story are executive producers.

“QUEENS” debuts Tuesday, October 19th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Will you be watching?