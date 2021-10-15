Bossip Video

How you doin’?

No, seriously, how are you doing? How do you feel? A lot of times when people ask us these questions we are ready to shoot back a pat response before the person asking even gets to the question mark. Of course, you’re not going to tell strangers all your business but when a loved one, someone safe asks you how you’re doing, give them as honest an answer as you can.

Being honest about mental health was the topic of Charlamagne Tha God‘s new late-night show in Comedy Central, Tha God’s Honest Truth. As many of you know, Lenard has been a staunch advocate for mental health awareness for several years now and you can tell that he was eager to address the issue on his new platform. For most of the episode, brotha Lenard unpacked examples of mental health trauma in both pop culture and society-at-large. However, the episode’s theme resonated even more deeply when he shared very personal stories about his childhood and his relationship with his family.

That said, Mr. McKelvey didn’t do all the heavy lifting alone. Just because his set looks like Wakanda doesn’t mean he was the Black Panther fighting alone, he had some Avengers and some Dora Milaje along with him to tackle the tough topics. Checkin’ In podcast host and Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, Dr. Rheeda Walker author of The Unapologetic Guide To Black Mental Health, and Resmaa Menakem author of NY Times bestseller My Grandmother’s Hands all brought experience, wisdom, and healing energy to the show as they helped create a foundation for how Black folks can find peace.

Peep the clip below:

New episodes of Tha God’s Honest Truth air each Friday at 10/9 C on Comedy Central.