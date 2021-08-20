Bossip Video

Tha Truth is coming to Comedy Central in just a few short weeks.

A few short weeks ago we reported that Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey will be extending his talents to Comedy Central for a weekly late-night show called Tha God’s Honest Truth that is executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

Each episode will feature deep dives, sketches, social experiments and other mediums to present the facts, explore the thoughts of Americans, and reveal the truth about the bulls#!t so that we don’t step in it.

BOSSIP has an exclusive online tease of folks giving their gut reactions to Charlamagne.





Charlamagne is not shy about his ambition for what this show is aiming to accomplish and brass at Viacom CBS isn’t either:

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!”

Charlamagne’s newest endeavor is helmed by a dynamic Black woman serving as show runner/executive producer, Rachael Edwards. Rachael was formerly one of the orchestrators of Nick Cannon’s Wild’n Out on MTV.

While you might consider Stephen Colbert and Charlamagne to be strange bedfellows, the former Comedy Central mainstay understand the value that Lenard brings:

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late night,” said Colbert. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”

Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder also serves as executive producer and he is very much looking foward to kicking up some dust in the unique way that both he and Charlamagne know how.

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show – which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them,” said executive producer, Aaron McGruder. “He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage. I’m very excited to be a part of this project.“

Tha God’s Honest Truth will premiere September 17 at 10pm EST on Comedy Central.