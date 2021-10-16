“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Mel Calls Martell A Snake After Learning Of His Meeting About 47 Acres

Martell just keeps digging a deeper hole for himself.

Happy Saturday! We’re excited to unveil an exclusive sneak preview clip from tonight’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” In the clip below from the new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” Melody learns from her broker that Martell had a meeting regarding 47 Acres with a general contractor and he brought along Marsau, in attempt to show his approval of him. She feels it was a calculated move for Martell to compete against her and compares her ex-husband to a snake. Check out the clip below:





Play



Uh-oh Martell. Sounds like he made the wrong move. Melody is ready for war. Is this about to get even uglier?

Tune in to Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.