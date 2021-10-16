Bossip Video

If you let Soulja Boy tell it, he’s the first rapper ever to shoot his shot at Saweetie on Twitter. Will he a get a response or will the “ICY GIRL” curve him?

Soulja Boy took to Twitter Friday afternoon posting a simple question. “What a Ni**a gotta do to have @Saweetie.”

Of course fans weighed in on his antics and responded to the tweet by saying “Have 8 figures” and “Buy her a Bentley and never repossessing it.”

While Saweetie has yet to respond to Soulja’s advances, she does appear to be single. Since confirming her split from Quavo back in March, the West Coast rapper shot down rumors that her and the Migos rapper were back together in August.

This isn’t the first time Soulja has made headlines this week. He started by dropping his new single “Squid Game,” which features him rapping over the Netflix show’s opening theme then went on to unleash a string of tweets directed at other rappers. “Tyga fell off,” he tweeted on Thursday, followed by a similar tweet directed at Famous Dex.

Next up was YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s fanbase. “YB fans gay af,” he wrote to set off the beef.

Soulja continued to toss insults at YoungBoy, writing, “YB fell off. YB need to make better music, all that crying and whining on the track. Nobody wanna hear that shit.”

What in the world set Soulja Boy off to do this, we may never know. However, we’ll keep you posted on Saweetie’s response!

Would you be here for this new couple? Is Soulja Boy even Saweetie’s type? Let us know your thoughts below!