Back booed up? Not so much, Saweetie is still in these streets!

A report alleging rapper Saweetie is “quietly” back with ex-boyfriend Quavo after a pretty toxic and public breakup is being denied directly from the “Back To The Streets” rapper herself.

The original report claimed, “Saweetie & Quavo are “quietly” spending time together again 5 months after splitting up,” and was made earlier this week by HollywoodLife. HollywoodLife made even juicer claims, adding that “despite the drama that went down between them — [their cheating & their elevator fight incident], they had already made up” and are “absolutely in love” and secretly canoodling away from critics in New York City.

Welp, early this morning Saweetie addressed the rumor report on Twitter, calling it out as all lies.

“Pinocchio a** article anyways back to this #saweetiemeal”

In case you missed it, back in March of 2020, Saweetie alleged in tweets that Quavo cheated. Days later, both Quavo and Saweetie were seen on camera having a physical incident in an elevator at Saweetie’s apartment building. The leaked footage caused an uproar on social media, with fans concerned that the pair were being abusive and toxic toward each other, encouraging them to split. No charges were made in the incident.

Currently, Saweetie seems to be doing fine, away on vacay in the Virgin Islands. Swipe to see some of her pretty vacation photos.