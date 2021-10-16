Bossip Video

Earlier this week we reported that Tyga turned himself in to the LAPD and has been cooperating with officials over domestic violence. Now he’s breaking his silence and speaking out.

According to the 22-year-old model, Camaryn Sawnson, Tyga hit her during a heated argument that took place at his home in Los Angeles on Oct.11. Earlier this week, Swanson spoke about the case on her Instagram Story and revealed why she believed it was necessary to come forth and shed light on the situation.

She posted a video showing the injuries she allegedly sustained during their suspected altercation. In one video, the model’s eye appears to be blackened, swollen, and bruised. In a second clip, Swanson lifts her sleeve close to the camera where blood stains can be seen spattered across her sweatshirt.

“Unfortunately ‘someone’ released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody I am not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” Swanson wrote. “With that being said I took matters into my own hands and posted the TRUTH with proof tagging tmz AFTER they released the fake news.”

Swanson went on to post text messages backing up her argument against Tyga. The messages revealed that the rapper willingly sent for a car to pick her up and bring her to his home, which refutes what the source originally shared about Swanson showing up unannounced.

A day later there were reports that the west coast rapper turned himself into the LAPD and had been cooperating with officials to tell his side of what happened leading up to their alleged scuffle. However, Tyga posted a message on his Instagram story Friday claiming that wasn’t the case.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” he wrote on Instagram. “I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime.”

It is unclear what the status of this case is, but Tyga denies being hit with charges regarding the incident.

The former couple reportedly began dating in early 2021 and seemed blissfully in love once they went Instagram official in March, however, it’s unclear as to why the pair recently split. Unfortunately, Tyga could be hit with a possible domestic violence felony if the case is brought to court but we will have to see if the DA files charges first.

It seems as though Tyga can’t catch a break from news headlines lately. Just recently, Nikita Dragun, a YouTube singer who declared herself as the world’s first trans pop star, backed rumors from Blac Chyna about Tyga being into transgenders, by leaking some of her private DM’S with the rapper. She posted a video where she claims that Tyga tried to hook up with her, asking for her number while sending his own. This falls on top of a long list of rumors that have been building up the last couple of years regarding Tyga’s sexuality.

Hopefully both parties involved can resolve this issue and stay safe while doing so! Domestic violence is never okay and we’re wishing everyone affected by this situation a speedy recovery, physically, emotionally and mentally.