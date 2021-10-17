Bossip Video

Unfortunately, in some parts of the south racism still exists and a group of black students suffered the consequences for it.

African-American students in Rome, Georgia were suspended from their high school for planning a protest after another group of students came to school waving a Confederate flag.

CBS 46 Atlanta reported that the demonstration was to take place at Coosa High School, where a group of white students were filmed waving the Confederate flag and allegedly spewing racial slurs. Students say the incident took place during a homecoming spirit day earlier this month but did not result in any disciplinary action. In lieu of this situation, the students decided to take matters into their own hands.

“I felt really disrespected how the school didn’t do anything about it and when we are not allowed to wear BLM (Black Lives Matter) stuff and they are allowed to carry a racist flag around,” student organizer Deziya Fain told CBS 46.”

Deziya Fain and her classmate Jaylynn Murray felt it was their duty to do something about the issue and began organizing an anti-racism demonstration. Sadly, the school quickly attempted to demolish those plans and threatened to discipline students who chose to protest on campus. CBS 46 obtained a recording of an intercom announcement that warned students not to participate.

“The administration is aware for tomorrow’s planned protest,” an administrator was reportedly heard saying. “Police will be present here at school and if students insist on encouraging this kind of activity they will be disciplined for encouraging unrest.”

Those who set out to participate in the protest didn’t appreciate the lack of support from school administrators and subsequently went to speak with them about it. However, the conversation didn’t go as planned and things allegedly got heated between the students and the authority figures.

White student organizers said they, too, became argumentative with administrators, but it was only the Black students who were suspended after the meeting. During the meeting, the organizers admitted that they argued with school officials over the lack of actions against their classmates who they said used racial slurs against Black students, WGCL-TV reported.

As planned the protest took place outside the school on Friday. CBS 46 reports “most” of the protestors were suspended.

“All the African Americans they suspended them, and they didn’t suspend them,” Lilyan Huckaby said as she pointed to white and Latino student demonstrators. “They didn’t suspend me and I was yelling and loud. It’s because I’m white.”

A video posted by WGCL-TV’s Hayley Mason on Oct. 8 shows students protesting and shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

Tony Daniel, Floyd County School Board Chair, said he and his colleagues have been in touch with the local NAACP chapter to address the incident as well as previous complaints concerning racism in their district.

Kudos to the young leaders of today for standing up for their rights and not only bringing awareness to the situation but also taking matters into their own hands and doing something about it. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.