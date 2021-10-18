Holy Smokes! Here’s The New Trailer For ‘Batman’ And Everything Else You Missed At D.C. Fandome

We’re going going, back back, to Gotham!

In case you missed it, this weekend Warner Bros. unleashed their newest trailer for ‘Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Most fans are say the trailer evokes an even grittier incarnation than previous versions. Check out the trailer below and tell us what you think:

We love it! We’re eagerly awaiting this one.

In other Bat news… The Season 3 trailer for the CW’s “Batwoman” was also revealed at DC Fandome this weekend. In the new clip, Batwoman’s Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and sometimes psycho-villain Alice (Rachel Skarsten) find themselves as unlikely “partners in crime”.

Hit the flip for the new trailer and more “Batwoman” news.