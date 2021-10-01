Bossip Video

Zoë Kravitz explains how she landed the role of Catwoman in Matt Reaves’ The Batman.

One of the most anticipated comic book movies (not made by Marvel) is Matt Reaves’ The Batman. Early screenings of the movie have compared the film to the SAW franchise, setting the stage for a unique take on the beloved Batman franchise. The movie stars Robert Pattinson, which was met with mixed reactions until the first trailer landed.

Co-staring in the movie is Zoë Kravitz, who will pay Batman’s favorite gas-lighter, Catwoman. Another casting that came out of nowhere, but this one was well-received from everyone and felt perfect from the second it was announced. For everyone who wondered how she secured the role, we now have an answer, thanks to AnotherMag.

“I read the script. Then he talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn’t know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it’s heartbreaking when you don’t get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likeable to get the role. [I didn’t want] To read the script and say, “I love it. I love everything about it.” Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy.” “It was important to give him an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role. Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script too and they were welcomed.”

In short, honesty and her creativity landed her the role, as it should. After many COVID-19 related delays, the movie hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.