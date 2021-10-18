Heyyy Serayah

Big Meech baby momma 😍 #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/oQCwCLSmPg — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) October 17, 2021

“BMF” viewers are buzzing over actress/singer Serayah’s guest appearance as Meech’s baby mama ‘Lori’ who joined the ever-growing list of swoon-worthy stunners on the hit Starz series.

The talented baddie emerged as a rising star on “Empire” before branching out into music and dating fellow actor/singer Jacob Latimore.

Latimore, who stars as ‘Emmett’ on hit Showtime show “The Chi,” revealed that Serayah is his first ever industry boo who’s perfectly cool with his steamy scenes as an actor.

“She’s gangsta, she’s like, it’s just work,” he said in an interview with The Morning Hustle. “We were actually just talking about this, us having to do scenes with other actors and with ‘The Chi,’ I’ve done some scenes that if I seen her doing some scenes like that I would be like, ‘Oh God no [laughs].’”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers–Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi)–from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as “Black Mafia Family.”

The buzzy series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit.

Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations.

The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

How are you enjoying “BMF” so far? Tell us down below and the Twitter hysteria over Serayah on the flip.